Nick Jonas reaches in Mumbai days after wife Priyanka and daughter Malti arrive in the city
Story highlights
Nick Jonas touchdown Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday, days after his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra arrived in the city. The singer exited the Mumbai airport dressed in a white shirt, matching pants and shoes.
Ladies and gentlemen, Jiju is here! Singer Nick Jonas touchdown Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday, days after his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra arrived in the city. The singer exited the Mumbai airport dressed in a white shirt, matching pants and shoes.
The singer smiled and waved at the paparazzi gathered outside the airport. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He had previously come in February to perform with his band The Jonas Brothers at a music festival in India.
Priyanka and Nick in India to celebrate Holi?
Nick's arrival in India was shared on social media by several paparazzi accounts. Fans wondered if the Jonas family is in India for the upcoming Holi festival. A person on Instagram captioned the video as, "Ay Nick is in India, familia holi content is coming." A fan asked, "Will they celebrate Holi in India?" Another person wrote, "Fun Holi in India, this time for Priyanka, Nick and Malti." "It will be Malti's first Holi in India. Hope she likes it," said an Instagram user.
Another comment read, "At last… the whole family are all together in INDIA… So happy for them."
"He saw those stunning pics of Priyanka and jumped on the next flight," said another fan. "Jiju aa gaye, jiju aa gaye (Brother-in-law has arrived)," wrote another fan.
Nick Jonas arriving in India. (3/18) pic.twitter.com/NGzxzRNCy3— jonas brothers news (@jbrosnews) March 17, 2024
For the uninitiated, Nick Jonas is lovingly called 'Jiju' (brother-in-law) by the Indian paps.
Priyanka Chopra in India
Priyanka and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas arrived in Mumbai last week. The mother and daughter duo were pictured at the Mumbai airport as they smiled and waved at the paparazzi. Days later, Priyanka attended the Roman Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani and Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin at the Ambani residence.
For the event, Priyanka wore a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a blouse. Earlier, Priyanka even launched a grand store of the luxury brand Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.
Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects
Priyanka will play the narrator in the upcoming documentary film Tiger for Disneynature. The film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day on April 22. The documentary film is directed by Mark Linfield.
The actress also is part of Heads of State which co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress will also star in The Bluff which will be directed by Frank E Flowers.