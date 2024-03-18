Nick Jonas reaches in Mumbai days after wife Priyanka and daughter Malti arrive in the city

The singer smiled and waved at the paparazzi gathered outside the airport. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He had previously come in February to perform with his band The Jonas Brothers at a music festival in India.



Priyanka and Nick in India to celebrate Holi?



Nick's arrival in India was shared on social media by several paparazzi accounts. Fans wondered if the Jonas family is in India for the upcoming Holi festival. A person on Instagram captioned the video as, "Ay Nick is in India, familia holi content is coming." A fan asked, "Will they celebrate Holi in India?" Another person wrote, "Fun Holi in India, this time for Priyanka, Nick and Malti." "It will be Malti's first Holi in India. Hope she likes it," said an Instagram user.

Another comment read, "At last… the whole family are all together in INDIA… So happy for them."



"He saw those stunning pics of Priyanka and jumped on the next flight," said another fan. "Jiju aa gaye, jiju aa gaye (Brother-in-law has arrived)," wrote another fan.

For the uninitiated, Nick Jonas is lovingly called 'Jiju' (brother-in-law) by the Indian paps.



Priyanka Chopra in India



Priyanka and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas arrived in Mumbai last week. The mother and daughter duo were pictured at the Mumbai airport as they smiled and waved at the paparazzi. Days later, Priyanka attended the Roman Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani and Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin at the Ambani residence.



For the event, Priyanka wore a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a blouse. Earlier, Priyanka even launched a grand store of the luxury brand Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.