Priyanka Chopra announces next Hollywood film The Bluff; read details inside

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the movie will feature Priyanka in the role of the female pirate. Sharing the screenshot of the Deadline article, Priyanka quoted Mark Twain in the caption, ''Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates - Mark Twain.''



The film was co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. The Bluff is the next big project of Flowers, whose last outing was Bob Marley: One Love. The movie was a huge box office hit.

AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco and Chopra Jonas are backing the movie. This is the second collaboration between Priyanka and the Russo brothers after the spy-thriller Citadel. The series was released last year on Amazon Prime.



As per Deadline, The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate (Chopra Jonas) who must

protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. The Bluff will be released on Amazon Prime



Last month, Chopra Jonas joined the team of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer. The documentary will stream globally on Netflix.

Sharing a screenshot of a Deadline article, PeeCee wrote, "I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter."



To Kill a Tiger was nominated for Best Feature Documentary at the Oscars in 2024.