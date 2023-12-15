Timothée Chalamet on his axed Barbie cameo: Maybe there was a reject French version

Timothée Chalamet, actor best known for Dune and Wonka, was on the verge of making a playful entrance into the world of Barbie alongside director Greta Gerwig and Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts dashed this potential reunion, leaving fans to wonder what roles Chalamet and Ronan might have played in the blockbuster movie.

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show, Chalamet disclosed that he and Ronan had been slated for a special cameo in the film, but the details of their roles remained a tantalising mystery. “There was an idea for Saoirse Ronan and I to do a cameo in it,” Chalamet revealed and added, “I don’t know what the cameo would’ve been. I think it would’ve been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies. Not Alan! Maybe there was a reject French one along the way.” Despite missing out on the chance to showcase their camaraderie onscreen, Chalamet managed to visit the set of Barbie while shooting his upcoming musical, Wonka, on the same Warner Bros UK lot.

“Although Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,’ And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?’” said Gerwig.

The original plan, as Gerwig revealed in an earlier interview, was for Chalamet and Ronan to make "speciality cameos" in the film. These cameos, however, never materialised due to the hectic schedules of the two actors. Ronan, busy with filming and producing The Outrun, found it impossible to carve out time for her Barbie moment.

Chalamet and Ronan weren't the only ones unable to squeeze Barbie into their calendars. The film's casting struggles were highlighted when casting directors unveiled that Bowen Yang, Dan Levy, and Ben Platt were all considered for Ken's role but had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts. Jonathan Groff also flirted with the role of Ken's friend Allan before Michael Cera eventually stepped in.