'Thor Love and Thunder': Did you spot this poignant Tony Stark Easter egg?

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is rocking the worldwide box office right now. This Taika Waititi-directorial has crossed the $500 million mark globally despite mixed to positive reviews. It has a score of 67 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, which is one of the worst in MCU. But it has anyway grossed $505 million as per Box Office Mojo until now and should cross the $700 million mark by the time it exits theatres. Whatever critics think, fans love the film. The reasons may be the dazzling visuals, the action scenes, the acting, and also post-credit scenes.

The film had Thor and allies facing Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher as the latter encountered them in his quest to end all gods in the universe.

Also Read: 'Thor Love and Thunder' review: Chris Hemsworth's film proves 'Avengers fatigue' is real

Apparently, the film also had an Easter egg related to Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark or Iron Man, who died after saving the entire universe from the Mad Titan Thanos in 'Avengers: Endgame'. In the movie, Thor, Mighty Thor (Portman's Jane Foster wielded Mjolnir and got Thor's powers), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Waititi) visited the Greek king of gods in Omnipotence City, a pocket dimension that houses many of universe's gods.

Also Read: 'Thor Love and Thunder': How Chris Hemsworth movie's ending and post-credits scenes tease MCU's future

When Zeus wanted to know who Thor really was and uncovered him (literally), we saw tattoos all over the back of Odinson. The most prominent one was shaped like Loki's horned helmet and the words said "RIP LOKI". But in smaller letters, on the tattoo of a scroll, names of other friends and loved ones Thor mourns were also written. "Mother, father, Heimdall, Tony, and Natasha" the scroll said.

It is nice and rather sweet that for Thor, Tony, and Natasha are as important as his family and fellow Asgardians. Natasha (or Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson) also died in 'Endgame' but earlier as she sacrificed herself so that the Avengers will acquire the Soul Stone necessary to undo the snap and bring back half of all living things in the universe.

