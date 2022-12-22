'The Witcher' S3 will give a 'heroic sendoff' to Henry Cavill: Showrunner

Henry Cavill earlier announced that he is quitting the popular Netflix fantasy series 'The Witcher'. He has shot for the third season, but from season 4 onwards, the titular character, called Geralt of Rivia, will be essayed by Liam Hemsworth. It was earlier speculated by many that Cavill quit 'The Witcher' because his return as Superman was greenlit. Now, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the heads of DC Studios, announced that Cavill will not be reprising the role of superhero after all since they are looking for a younger Supe in their burgeoning DC Universe. Whatever the reason for Cavill choosing to quit 'The Witcher', makers are looking to give him a suitable sendoff in the next season.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly that the next season, which arrives in 2023's summer, will give “the most heroic sendoff” to the actor.

“Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately,” she said.

Hissrich added. “Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season four. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's book series of the same name that also spawned uber-popular series of RPG video games by CD Projekt RED, 'The Witcher' is set in a fictional universe.

In the universe, dubbed simply the Continent, where mythical (in our world) races like dwarves, elves, and monsters exist. While the first two are not dissimilar to humans, more or less, if much lower on the class ladder, the third kind is dangerous. And to take care of that, an order of specially trained and mutated humans was created long ago.

Meanwhile, it was only a couple of months ago that Cavill was declared to be returning to play Superman. He even had a cameo in the character at the end of 'Black Adam'. Gunn said on Twitter that he has left doors open for Cavill to explore opportunities in DCU, which could be any other character to another, alt-universe version of Superman.

