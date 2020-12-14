'The Witcher' continues production amid actor Henry Cavill's injury on set

Netflix drama series ‘The Witcher’ continues production even as lead actor Henry Cavill is said to be off shoot due to his recent injury.

‘The Witcher’ actor Henry Cavill suffered a minor leg muscle injury sustained during production on the hit series at Arborfield Studios, west of London. He is expected to be sidelined for a short period of time.

Like all productions, the series is scheduled to go on a holiday hiatus later this month.

Pandemic has forced many shoots to be postponed including that of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ season 2. The shooting first stopped in March when actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus. That pause stretched to mid-August as the UK went into lockdown over the spring. Filming was then halted in November following multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

‘The Witcher’ is one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.