The Idol: HBO pulls the plug on drama series after disappointing first season

HBO has officially announced that there will be no second season for the much-discussed drama series, The Idol, created by Sam Levinson and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Despite generating considerable buzz prior to its release, the series clearly failed to meet the premium network's expectations, leading to the decision.

What was The Idol all about?

The Idol revolved around the meteoric yet tumultuous rise of a pop star portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp, who becomes entangled in the enigmatic world of a Hollywood club owner, played by Tesfaye himself. Although the show held immense promise, it encountered a slew of negative reviews from critics and struggled to maintain viewership levels comparable to HBO's recent hits.

Here's what HBO said about The Idol cancellation

An HBO spokesperson tried to take off the sting of the cancellation by expressing gratitude for the enthusiastic audience response the show initially garnered, but ultimately revealed, "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

Why was The Idol cancelled by HBO?

Sources close to the production told THR that the fate of the show was uncertain until recently. Although there were no predetermined plans for a multi-season narrative, the option to extend the story beyond the initial five-episode season existed.

One of the co-stars, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, said that The Idol was never intended to be a limited series, a statement that echoed the original vision of the creators. However, the creative direction underwent a significant overhaul midway through production, resulting in director and executive producer Amy Seimetz's departure and subsequent reshoots. Sam Levinson eventually directed the entire season and was credited for all teleplays across the five episodes. Critics and viewers alike noted a divergence in tone between the series finale and the preceding episodes.

The production of the show faced numerous challenges, with a Rolling Stone exposé detailing a range of production issues. From last-minute script changes to concerns over the portrayal of the toxic relationship between Depp's and Tesfaye's characters, the article sparked discussions within the industry.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE