HBO’s drama The Idol Finale: Fans call it the ‘worst ending ever’

The Idol aired its finale episode, titled 'Jocelyn Forever', on Sunday. Fans on Twitter bashed the show and criticised the way the Sam Levinson-led show concluded, neither the first episode was received well.

Going by the reactions on social media, many were left inevitably confused because of the surprise ending. The controversial show came to an end over the weekend, raising eyebrows for throwing a narrative curveball which many fans found to be confusing and pretentious.

"The show is a desperate attempt to incorporate violent sex scenes and drugs in the name of a pop star's career expedition. Should’ve spent less time on the sex scenes," a fan expressed on Twitter. Check out more reactions below!

This show really didn’t have a direction at all like no storyline, no character development, just torture porn all the way. #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/uSYlFD8eCZ — 🐉 (@NickisBxlls) July 3, 2023 ×

One Twitter user wrote, "Ends up with an abusive paedophile, makes up abuse allegations about her DEAD MOTHER to gain sympathy points, all so she can write some mid music about daddy choking her? I’ve seen enough #THEIDOL" Another said, "so jocelyn was the villain this whole time #THEIDOL?" A user also compared Jocelyn with Amy Dunne from the book/movie Gone Girl and said, "Joss just went full Amy Dunne."

Jocelyn getting back together with Tedros at the END season 1 of #TheIdol pic.twitter.com/bdvIB6A2L7 — Mmekwa MrTV (@mrtv_mmekwa) July 3, 2023 ×

Many were not satisfied with the ending of the show and expressed their reactions. "Overall I’m confused about this show and its storyline," said one. Another comment read, "This show really didn’t have a direction at all like no storyline, no character development, just torture porn all the way." A second comment read, "Worst ending ever used Jennie for views."

About the finale

The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, began on June 4. The show focused on an ambitious pop idol Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and her complex relationship with Tedros (Abel Tesfaye), a self-help guru and cult leader.