The iconic trio of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson reunite for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' premiere

It was a nostalgic fest a t the Ghostbusters: Afterlife premiere as original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Ayrkroyd and Ernie Hudson all reunited after 37 years of their original blockbuster.

71-year-old Bill Murray reprises his role in the new film as Dr Peter Venkman while Dan, 69, returns as Dr Raymond Stantz and Ernie Hudson, 75, is back as Dr. Winston Zeddmore. Watch Ghostbusters Afterlife trailer here.

All three were spotted posing together on the red carpet at the New York City premiere. The premiere was held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

While Bill looked dapper in a navy blue dress shirt, dark grey suit coat and light grey pants for his premiere look, Dan Aykroyd opted for a black Ghostbusters baseball cap, black sunglasses, with a black-on-black suit with a royal blue tie.

Hudson looked stylish in a royal blue suit and matching pants.

The original Ghostbusters followed four scientists including the late Harold Ramis (who passed away in 2014) as Dr. Egon Spengler -- who set up a ghost removal service in New York City, in the midst of a slew of paranormal activity. The film was the second-highest grossing movie of 1984 with $229.2 million.

Also see: Harry Styles doesn't think he's a style icon but we disagree; check out shoot pics inside

The new film, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ follows a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard) who relocate to a small town to move into the large home they inherited from the single mother's late father. They discover their family's connection to the original Ghostbusters and uncover what was left behind.

Also read: Adele more popular than Oscars? Oprah interview pulls in more viewers than awards night

The film also stars Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Bokeem Woodbine and two more members of the original Ghostbusters cast, Annie Potts as the original Ghostbusters secretary, Janine Melnitz, and Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett.