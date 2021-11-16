Adele more popular than Oscars? Oprah interview pulls in more viewers than awards night

Looks like Adele is still a hit with her fans. As she sat down for a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, the British singer opened up about her equation with her alcoholic father and her divorce that set her back in terms of career and personal growth.

Aired on CBS, the Oprah interview with Adele garnered more viewers than Oscars and the figures speak for themselves on who’s more popular of the two! An average of 9.9 million viewers tuned in to watch Adele perform, and be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. This while Academy Awards had 9.85 million viewers.

Interestingly, the interview was made by James Corden and Ben Winston's company Fulwell, that was also responsible for the Friends reunion special.

The two-hour special featured Adele’s first new material in six years, with an insider claiming CBS has paid 'at least $5million, but perhaps as much as $7million' to debut the interview. Adele opens up about her divorce & her alcoholic father in candid Oprah interview

During the personal chat with Winfrey, Adele admitted that her ex-husband Simon Konecki “saved her life” because he gave her “stability” after she found herself on a “self-destructive path.” She said, “I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you. He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me. Especially at that time, I was so young and I just, I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it. I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths, you know? And sort of self-destructed from being overwhelmed by all of it. He came in and was stable. The most stable person I've ever had in my life up until that point. Even now, I trust him with my life.”

