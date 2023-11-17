The Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes review: A depressing snoozefest

Usually, one would artfully and subtly weave their opinions into the fabric of a review, leaving the final judgment to simmer and build. But this time, I need to break the usual pattern and just say it straight as I just wish to be done with it. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is boring and depressing. It stretches the limits of patience and tests the endurance of even the most devoted Hunger Games enthusiasts.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, who apparently didn't get the memo that the Hunger Games may have worn out their welcome after four previous outings, this film serves as a dubious prequel to a franchise that already felt like it had exhausted its cinematic appeal.

Set a whopping 64 years before the original story, the film introduces us to a young Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, who, despite his best efforts, manages to make the ascent to villainy about as thrilling as a PowerPoint presentation on tax law. The plot revolves around Coriolanus' attempt to secure his family's prosperity by mentoring Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12, in the 10th Hunger Games. It's a tale of love, rebellion, and, unfortunately, and I repeat, mind-numbing boredom.

The film's first sin is its length. Clocking in at over two and a half hours, Songbirds & Snakes feels like a never-ending loop of uninspired dystopian clichés. The story is split into three chapters, a structure that doesn't so much enhance the narrative as it does stretch it like butter scraped over too much bread. The final act delivers an underwhelming conclusion that doesn't justify the investment.

The characters, despite the efforts of the cast, fail to evoke any genuine interest. Coriolanus Snow's journey from privileged Capitol youth to the sinister leader we know from the original series is as riveting as watching paint dry. In fact, I'd venture so far as to say that I've had more fun watching paint dry on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Tom Blyth's portrayal lacks the spark needed to make us care about his transformation into the iconic villain. It's as if someone mistakenly swapped out the charisma for a monotone lecture on the perils of power. The character, instead of evolving, stumbles through the narrative like a sleepwalker, leaving us yearning for a more engaging central figure.

Rachel Zegler, tasked with injecting life into Lucy Gray Baird, faces a similarly uphill battle. While she manages a hint of rebellion, Lucy's character is lost in the shuffle of poorly developed narratives and a plot desperately searching for purpose. Their supposed romance, a critical element of the storyline, feels forced and lacks even tiny bit the emotional resonance needed to invest the audience in their connection.

As the film clumsily attempts to grapple with themes of oppression and manipulation, it feels more like a high-school play attempting Shakespeare than a meaningful exploration of societal dynamics. Whatever little that made the original Hunger Games series compelling is replaced with heavy-handed metaphors and dialogue that borders on cringe-worthy.

Visually, the film offers little to redeem itself. It doesn't have the decency to even look good. The Capitol, once a dazzling and nightmarish spectacle, now feels like a tired theme park attraction past its prime. The Hunger Games arena, instead of being a treacherous battleground, resembles a shabby set with rusty weapons and uninspired traps. It's a far cry from the immersive and visually striking world that we saw in the original films.

Songbirds & Snakes attempts to inject vitality by enlisting the talents of Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage, but their inclusion feels like a squandered chance. Davis, in a perplexing blend of Annalise Keating and Ursula the Sea Witch, wrestles with the challenge of breathing depth into the thinly sketched character of Volumnia Gaul. Meanwhile, Dinklage appears to be revisiting his role as a sagacious imbiber from Game of Thrones, yet this time around, his impact is notably diminished.