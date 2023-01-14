'The Flash' star Ezra Miller gets fine, probation in home break-in case

Actor Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to charges of break-in and theft of alcohol at his neighbour's home. The actor, who is non-binary and prefers the they/them pronouns, would avoid a three-month jail term and will instead pay a $500 fine in addition to a court fee and a year of probation. They would also have to adhere to certain conditions, which include treatment for their mental illness. Miller, best known for playing the role of speedster superhero Flash in DC movies, has been embroiled in several controversies and arrests that are said to be due to mental illness. Miller will be seen headlining the multiverse superhero movie 'The Flash' this year.

The film, directed by 'It' duology helmer, was supposed to be the big comeback of Michael Keaton in the role of Batman. Since the film is all about the multiverse, there can be multiple versions of the same character. Ben Affleck will also be seen as the Caped Crusader. Sasha Calle will also debut in DCEU as Supergirl.

Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, and Antje Traue also star.

It was not known earlier whether 'The Flash' itself will see the light of the day, and not just because of the multiple and seemingly ceaseless run-ins with the law. David Zaslav's new leadership at Warner Bros Discovery has proven itself to be ruthless, shelving an almost-finished $90 million 'Batgirl' movie. But 'The Flash, budgeted at $200 million, is perhaps too expensive to be cancelled.

The titular role, however, might be recast, as Miller has proven himself to be nothing other than trouble in a recent couple of years. Though, he does seem to have come around, apologising for his conduct.

'The Flash' is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023. A sequel is already in development, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick scripting the project.