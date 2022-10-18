'The Flash' sequel reportedly already in development. Will Ezra Miller return?

A recent report in The Hollywood Reporter was full of potential revelations about the upcoming DC films. Among them was a nugget that a sequel to the upcoming movie 'The Flash' is already in development with a script being written. This is surprising because the film, set to be released next year, has been in all sorts of trouble thanks to the star Ezra Miller's multiple and seemingly ceaseless run-ins with the law. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is scripting 'The Flash' sequel and the chances of it being greenlit depend on how the first film does. The film, which will explore the concept of the multiverse in the DC universe, stars Miller in the role of Barry Allen or the Flash, the speedster superhero and member of the Justice League.

Miller recently pleaded not guilty to charges that have been levelled against him.

The film, directed by 'It' duology helmer, was supposed to be the big comeback of Michael Keaton in the role of Batman. Since the film is all about the multiverse, there can be multiple versions of the same character. Ben Affleck will also be seen as the Caped Crusader. Sasha Calle will also debut in DCEU as Supergirl.

Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, and Antje Traue also star.

It was not known earlier whether 'The Flash' itself will see the light of the day as the new David Zaslav's leadership at Warner Bros Discovery has proven itself to be ruthless, shelving an almost-finished $90 million 'Batgirl' movie. But 'The Flash, budgeted at $200 million, is perhaps too expensive to be cancelled.

The titular role, however, might be recast, as Miller has proven himself to be nothing other than trouble in a recent couple of years.

'The Flash' is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023.