The Covenant trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the Taliban to save his friend. Watch

A trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming action-thriller The Covenant is here. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of US soldier Sergeant John Kinley. Kinley is hit in the head while on a mission in Afghanistan, and is rescued by Dal Salim's Ahmed, a local interpreter, who risks his life to drag him (literally) to safety. And now that Kinley is safe in his home country, Ahmed may not be so. He is being hunted by the Taliban for siding with the enemy. The US government will not help him and his family, so Kinley decides to take matters into his own hands. You can see the trailer below.

Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Jason Wong, and Emily Beecham also star. Gyllenhaal is a fantastic actor and has always particularly excelled with characters not completely right in the head. And here, too, he gets hit on the head and suffers from memory issues. But this is not a David Fincher movie. This is a Guy Ritchie movie, though it does look a bit more serious than most of his films.

Still, we can expect his usual touches — the stylised action and humour and in-your-face and unapologetically unsubtle, well, everything. And all this is there in the trailer's second half, when Kinley embarks on a mission to rescue his friend and comes face-to-face with the dreaded Taliban gunmen.

Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies have penned the script.

The Covenant releases in the US theatres on April 19. Internationally, it will be released on Amazon Prime Video, though there is no release date yet.

