'The Boys' spinoff gets official title and teaser. Watch

The first live-action spinoff of Amazon Prime Video's hit comic-book TV series 'The Boys' finally has an official title. Previously called 'The Boys Presents: Varsity', it will now be called 'Gen V'.

'The Boys' is set in a world where superheroes exist but instead of being symbols of hope and goodness, most of them have become no better than supervillains. They are morally compromised, corrupt, reckless and does not think much of non-supes.

'Gen V' is set in the same world as the parent series and features as its setting a college run by the Vought International, the company that owns the formula of Compound V and by extension owns all the superheroes. The title of the show is a play on the term 'Gen Z' with V of Compound V.

The series will feature a cast of young-adult supes, as the superheroes are called in the world of 'The Boys', as they "put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are the showrunners, while original series' creator and head writer Eric Kripke is one of the executive producers. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also executive produce 'Gen V'.

The series has a huge ensemble cast. Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

'Gen V' does not have a release date yet.

