'The Boys' season 4 to begin filming sooner than you'd expect

We know when 'The Boys' season 4 will begin filming, and it will go on floors not long after the ongoing third season ends. Karl Urban, who plays one of the leads of the show, Butcher, told Collider that the filming will start on August 22.

"Yeah, we're starting I think August the 22nd, we're going to be starting season four. So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season," he said.

The third season of Amazon Prime Video's comic-book TV series 'The Boys' appears to have outdone the last season, particularly judging by the response that the sixth episode, titled "Herogasm", has received.

Based on the comic storyline of the same name by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, 'The Boys' is one of the biggest hits from Amazon's stables thanks to its unique, dark take on the superhero myth, brutal violence, gallows humour and its timely, relevant themes.

In the world of 'The Boys' superpowers and superheroes exist, but most of them are morally bankrupt and reckless, thinking not much of those without superpowers. The show draws parallels between superheroes in its world and celebrities in ours.

To handle the supes (as they are called in the show) when they get out of line, the titular ragtag team of individuals, each with reasons to despise supes, work to bring them down.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara star as the Boys, while Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T Usher, and Nathan Mitchell are the major supes.

