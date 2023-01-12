'The Batman 2' is in development, confirms director Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves, the director of 'The Batman', has confirmed that he is working on the sequel to the Robert Pattinson-starrer DC movie. While the sequel was announced soon after the first film was released and it became apparent it was going to be a success, this is the first news we have that the film is already in development. Reeves revealed the same while speaking to Collider. He first teased by saying he is working on "a movie". But then he said the said movie is 'The Batman' and added, “We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing.”

'The Batman' was a reboot of the franchise but wisely stepped away from an origin story — we have seen that Crime Alley Wayne murders too many times on the screen to be interested now — but still told the story of a young Caped Crusader coming to terms with his grief-fuelled rage and violence. The film was a hit with critics, and was a commercial success as well. It grossed more than $770 million in box office returns.

It scored 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation site. The critical consensus read, "A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings."

Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis were also featured in the film's cast.