Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' sequel will not arrive until 2025. Here's why

Matt Reeves' 'The Batman', which released earlier this year, was one of the best movies on the superhero, which is saying something for Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan's Bat-movies also exist. Fronted by Robert Pattinson, the film was a reboot of the franchise but wisely stepped away from an origin story -- we have seen that Crime Alley Wayne murders too many times on the screen to be interested now -- but stil told the story of a young Caped Crusader coming to terms with his grief-fulled rage and violence. The film was a hit with critics, and was a commercial success as well. It grossed more than $770 million in box office returns.

Despite the positive response, the sequel to the movie will not arrive until 2025, as per Variety, since the script is not completed. Reeves is writing the script with Mattson Tomlin. This may come as a surprise for newer superhero movie fans, but it is par for the course for Bat-movies. For there was a three-year gap between Burton's 1989 film 'Batman' and 1992 film 'Batman Returns'. Similarly, 'Batman Begins' (2005) was followed by 'The Dark Knight' in 2008 which in turn was followed by 'The Dark Knight Rises' in 2012. It takes time to develop Batman movies for they typically follow a distinctive vision and cannot, like Marvel Cinematic Universe movies for instance, be churned out yearly using a formula.

Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis, also featured in the film's cast.

Meanwhile, as you wait for 'The Batman 2', you might find comfort in the fact that an entire universe, which we can christen Batverse, based on the world created by Reeves is in development. For instance, we are getting spinoff series on Farrell's villainous character Oswald Cobblepot or the Penguin. We also know similar series on Gotham City Police Department and Arkham Asylum are in various stages of development as well.

As per a recent report in The Hollywood Reporter, "Matt Reeves may also be spearheading movies on several supervillains that inhabit the seedy streets of Gotham City and often come into conflict with the Caped Crusader. Many Bat-villains have horror potential, something Reeves excels in."

Farrell recently spoke to Collider and described his Penguin series with adjectives like "tasty" and "unusual". He said, "Shooting here in New York. I think if it goes ahead, I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz. So yeah, it’ll be, I think six or eight hours. I’m supposed to read episode two and three within the next week."