Ted Lasso season 3 trailer: It's Ted vs Nate in Emmy-winning comedy series. Watch

The first trailer for season 3 of Ted Lasso is here. The second season ended with a rift between Ted, Jason Sudeikis' happy-go-lucky American coach of the association football team AFC Richmond and Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), the team's former kit man who was turned into the assistant coach by Ted. The trailer features little dialogue, and whatever there is in general, without a lot of context. So, the trailer, set to the Rolling Stones' 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' is safe to view by those who cannot entertain knowing nothing about their entertainment before consuming the show or the movie.

The show served as a balm to many a tortured soul during the Covid-19 pandemic. When the world was suffering, it gave that warm, fuzzy feeling of togetherness. And with its second season, the show proved that it had more depth (and edge) than earlier expected.

The show tackles themes such as mental health, teamwork, and friendship. And judging by the trailer, it looks season 3 is not going to be any different.

Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Sarah Niles also star.

The official synopsis reads, "In the third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Ted Lasso season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15.

