Taste of own medicine? Fans boo Pete Davidson as he visits Syracuse after calling it 'trash'

Peter Davidson’s hidden demons came to haunt him when he was booed by fans as he visited Syracuse. He was at Syracuse when he asked, “Orange you glad to have me here?” when fans gave him a taste of his own medicine.

His Saturday Night Live memories came rushing back as he had once called the place “trash”. He had said, “Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” the Staten Island native said on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at the time. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f–king Ramada.”

This was after Pete Davidson filmed ‘Big Time Adolescence’ in 2019 and didn’t like the filming experience courtesy the place.

