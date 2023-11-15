Taika Waititi clarifies involvement in rumoured Thor 5: I wouldn't know...

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi has addressed speculations about his involvement in the rumoured Thor 5 film. Having directed Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Waititi stated definitively in a recent interview with Business Insider, "I wouldn't know if that's accurate. I know that I won't be involved."

Waititi said he has commitment to other projects, including the adaptation of the graphic novel The Incal, a feature film venture into the Star Wars universe, and an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel Klara and the Sun. He hinted at a potentially shorter time frame for another Thor film, saying, "So that's six, seven years gone. I'd imagine another Thor would be a lot sooner than that."

Despite his departure, Waititi expressed his fondness for Marvel and the collaborative experience, noting, "I would never feel like they are cheating on me. We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day."

Before Waititi's tenure, Kenneth Branagh and Alan Taylor directed the first two Thor films. Waititi's departure marks a new phase for the franchise, and while fans may miss his touch, the future of Thor's adventures remains open-ended.