Sylvester Stallone spotted in Philadelphia to commemorate inaugural Rocky Day

Sylvester Stallone was in Philadelphia to celebrate the city's inaugural Rocky Day. 50 years after the character Rocky Balboa became an instant sensation and sprinted up 72 steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 1976's Rocky, the actor went there at the same spot to reminisce about the start of a cult.

Now 77, Sylvester Stallone became a huge deal after the first Rocky film premiered. Delivering a speech from the famous steps, Sylvester called the residents of Philadelphia the true heroes. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart — and Rocky’s, too, because we’re very close — to all of you, who believe it or not are the real-life Rockys because you live your life on your terms, you try to do the best you can, and you keep punching," he said.

Sylvester Stallone’s fame skyrocketed overnight after his first Rocky film came out. He not only starred in the film but also wrote the screenplay. Rocky tells the story of a small-town boxer who was intrinsically tied to the fabric of the city. “I was very ambitious because there was no plan B. At the time, all I had to fall back on was my butt. Rocky was just a perfect storm. It came along at a time when politics were changing and people were looking for more positivity, and I just happened to fall into it," Sylvester said.

He added, "To me, when you get up there, you feel like you can be the champion of your dreams. But the real victory is never giving up and going the distance for yourself and your loved ones. Standing at the top, you are reminded that all things are possible. Keep punching!"