'Heartbreaking' says Julia Roberts on Friends actor Matthew Perry's death

The year 2023 is ending on a sad note as fans worldwide lost their favourite comic actor Matthew Perry who entertained us all with his stint on Friends as Chandler Bing. Now that the actor is no more, his former partner Julia Roberts is finally opening up about the “heartbreaking” loss.

In a recent interview, Julia Roberts reflected on the loss of Matthew, who died in October at the age of 54. She said, “The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry were together for a very short period. They dated for three months in the 1990s, around the time Roberts appeared as a guest star on Friends. Perry wrote about their brief romance in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

“I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read: ‘The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers,’” he shared in his book.

He further wrote that it was as if Julia Roberts “was placed on this planet to make the world smile, and now, in particular, me. I was grinning like some 15-year-old on his first date.”

Meanwhile, Julia in her interview added that she had “all good thoughts and feelings” about her time on the Friends set.