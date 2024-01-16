Supersex trailer: Netflix teases steamy scenes from series on porn star Rocco Siffredi

Netflix is baring it all with its upcoming series titled Supersex. The series is inspired by the real-life of global porn star Rocco Siffredi. The film is ready for its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Ahead of its film festival run, the OTT giant dropped the first look of the series. Supersex is set to premiere on Netflix on March 6, 2024.

The teaser opens with a voiceover that says, “Every power is an enigma. It can give you light, or throw you into darkness. But every existence lived to its fullest always has a price to pay.” The visuals then show Rocco Siffredi being mobbed by paparazzi.

The Netflix show will take a look at Rocco Siffredi’s life – how he turned out to be a global sensation. He started off as a simple next-door guy from Ortona, a small town in Italy, and became a famous porn star.

Watch the trailer for Supersex here:

Supersex is created and written by Italian screenwriter Francesca Manieri. It is produced by Lorenzo Mieli’s The Apartment and Groenlandia, which is part of the Banijay group. Actor Alessandro Borghi will play the titular character in the series.