Succession star Brian Cox to share acting wisdom with aspiring talents
Renowned actor Brian Cox, famous for his role in Succession, is set to share his acting wisdom with aspiring talents as part of the BBC's Maestro online education initiative, reported Variety. The course, simply titled Acting, aims to provide practical insights into delivering award-winning performances, captivating audiences, and embodying iconic characters.
Cox's course will include hands-on exercises to help students master both stage and screen acting. Topics covered will include character development, script analysis, and audition techniques. In addition to Cox's instruction, a casting director will offer insights into the industry, and Cox will lead a practical workshop.
BBC Maestro, launched in October 2020, has garnered over a million users with its diverse course offerings. Brian Cox joins a roster of notable instructors, including Alan Moore, Billy Connolly, and Carol Ann Duffy.
The 'Acting' course by Brian Cox will be available later this year, with individual courses priced at £79 ($99) and annual subscriptions at £120 ($150). This opportunity allows aspiring actors to learn from one of the industry's veterans at an accessible cost.
Brian Cox, a glorious career
Born in Dundee, Scotland, Cox is an iconic figure in the world of acting, known for his versatile talent showcased on both stage and screen. His journey began with humble roots in theater, blossoming into a celebrated cinematic career where he masterfully portrayed a diverse range of characters. Cox's recent role in Succession as the ruthless Logan Roy garnered widespread acclaim and a Golden Globe.
