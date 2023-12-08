Succession actor Alan Ruck sued over multi-car crash

Succession actor Alan Ruck has been sued over an alleged multiple-car crash on Halloween night. On Thursday, he was hit with a lawsuit by the motorist who claimed that Ruck was responsible for the multi-car accident in Los Angeles.

Horacio Vela has filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court and is seeking unspecified damages from Ruck in the incident. He has accused the actor of negligence and causing a multi-car accident.

As per EW, in a complaint filed in LA Superior Court, Vela alleges that Ruck "abruptly and forcefully accelerated his Rivian R1T electric truck at a red light at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue around 9 p.m. on Oct. 31.''

In the complaint, Vela mentioned that he was taken to the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance. His damaged car was towed from the accident spot and deemed a ''total loss.''

The team of Alan Ruck has not reacted to the lawsuit yet.

Vela's attorney Neama Rahmani said: “Accidents happen. That’s what insurance is for. But Alan Ruck’s insurance company, State Farm, has refused to accept responsibility for the crash."

"We believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, but because Ruck chose to get insurance through State Farm and State Farm isn't taking care of their insured, we had to file a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case. If State Farm finally accepts fault, we are happy to negotiate a settlement with them," Rahmani added.

For his performance as Connor Roy in Succession, Alan Ruck recently received an Emmy nomination. He has also played the role of Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which is hugely popular.