Still trailer: Michael J Fox opens up about Parkinson's disease in emotional documentary

Veteran actor Michael J Fox, the star of the iconic science-fiction movie Back to the Future, is going to open up about his battle with Parkinson's disease in a new documentary titled Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The film will also celebrate Fox's career and boasts of never-before-seen footage from the sets of his movies, interviews, and more. We will also get to witness his rise to stardom in 1980s Hollywood, as well as his private journey. The film promises to be intimate and honest, produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, and will explore how an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.

You can watch the trailer above. Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at the age of 29. He later became an advocate for research into the condition through his Michael J. Fox Foundation.

He says in the documentary, "To deny that part of me that wants to continue to go on and do things is to quit. This is what I am. I’m a tough son of a bitch.”

The documentary's synopsis reads, "The film, which will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements, will recount Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie."

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie premieres on May 12.

