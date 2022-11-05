Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd to reunite for fourth 'Back to the Future' movie?

Robert Zemeckis' 'Back to the Future' is considered one of Hollywood's finest blockbusters. It was an all-around fun adventure that has, unlike a lot of 1980s American films, has aged incredibly well. It spawned two successful sequels. The film starred Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox as an eccentric scientist Emmett "Doc" Brown and his Marty McFly, respectively. Fox and Lloyd had a heartwarming reunion at the New York Comic Con earlier this year. Now, it appears both actors had another reunion and may be planning something. Perhaps a fourth movie? It is about time since the franchise has never been rebooted.

Both Fox and Lloyd took to their social media handles to share photos of them together. Fox wrote in the caption, "Time…tell me about it." Below the photo, Lloyd commented, "You better not tell them @realmikejfox - there’s a slight possibility of overload."

Meanwhile, the fans are losing their minds. English actor Ben Barnes wrote, "I need to know immediately!"

One wrote, "Im gonna need that 4th movie asap. There has to be a way to make it. Doc had the time train."

"This has made my day. Thanks to you both for creating the most beautiful onscreen friendship," one other wrote.

'Back to the Future', released in 1985, was a huge success at the box office and also with critics. It grossed $388.8 million on a budget of $19 million. It also received highly positive reviews. It scored 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregation site. The critical consensus reads, "Inventive, funny, and breathlessly constructed, Back to the Future is a rousing time-travel adventure with an unforgettable spirit."