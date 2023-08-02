Stephen Amell clarifies controversial SAG-AFTRA strike comments: I support my union

Stephen Amell has taken to Instagram to address the controversy surrounding his viral comments about the SAG-AFTRA strike. The 42-year-old actor, best known for the DC superhero series Arrow, attempted to clarify his stance and ensure that his intentions are not misconstrued. He starts by acknowledging the reactions to his statements made during an appearance at Raleigh’s GalaxyCon. He emphasises that he stands with his union and fully supports them, intending to dispel any misunderstanding about his thoughts and feelings. He acknowledges that soundbites can be taken out of context, and he wants to clarify the record out of respect for his fellow union members.

What did Stephen Amell say about SAG-AFTRA strike?

Amell had said that while he is firmly standing with his union, he is also against striking.

“I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don’t," he said during an appearance at Galaxycon in Raleigh, NC.

"I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on [Heels], that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic," he said.

Stephen Amell gives context to what he said about SAG-AFTRA strike

“1. I support my union, I do, and I stand with them.”

“This doesn’t need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them.”

“2. I do not support striking, I don’t.”

“What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word ‘support’ is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.”

“3. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.”

“In full context: I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.”

“4. I think that thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I am on that that [sic] premiered last night, I think it is myopic.”

“What I meant: Nothing about the strike is funny but if I may self deprecate for a moment. I have no clue what I was trying to say here and who says, ‘I think that thinking…?’ Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me. I’m simply sad that we don’t have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for.”

"As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, ‘the road to hell is paved with good intentions,’ which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit," added Amell.

Amell concluded by reiterating his commitment to standing with his union, even if some might not agree with his perspective. He referenced the proverb, "the road to hell is paved with good intentions," suggesting that he's willing to face criticism but remains firm in his support for the union. He also makes light of his own mistakes, indicating that he cherishes the show he worked hard on and is saddened by the strike's impact on its celebration.

In the original comments, Amell became one of the first notable actors to criticise the SAG-AFTRA strike, which started on July 14 after the union's contract expired, and talks broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.



