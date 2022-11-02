Stan Lee elder abuse case: Theft charges against former manager dropped

A judge has dismissed theft charges against Keya Morgan, the business manager of late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee. A jury had told the judge that the case was deadlocked, reported variety. The jury was split 11-1 with more in favour of acquitting Morgan, who was accused of stealing $222,480 in cash from Lee. The judge, George Lomeli, declared a mistrial and said he was dismissing the case “in the interests of justice.”

Morgan's attorney said, "The defense showed somebody else beside my client got the cash. Eleven of them saw that… I think the judge made the right call so my client can go on with his life.”

I was just found NOT guilty on all counts of elder abuse with my partner Stan Lee after a one month trial & 4 years of false accusations against me. Thank you to all my friends, family and followers for your support. I love you guys. The true story will come out soon. — Keya Morgan (@KeyaMorgan) November 1, 2022 ×

Lee died at the age of 95 on November 12, 2018. Morgan celebrated the development on Twitter. "I was just found NOT guilty on all counts of elder abuse with my partner Stan Lee after a one month trial & 4 years of false accusations against me. Thank you to all my friends, family and followers for your support. I love you guys. The true story will come out soon," he wrote.

In May, 2018, some six months before Lee's death, Morgan was accused of stealing proceeds from three memorabilia signings. He was charged with three counts of grand theft from an elder and could have been imprisoned for nine years.

Stan Lee is best known for making the Marvel Comics brand what it is today. He co-created characters like the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and more that have become mainstays of modern American pop culture.

In contrast to DC's Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, the heroes of upstart Marvel were more human and had unsavoury qualities like jealousy, and anger and were vulnerable.

In his later years, he garnered another generation of fans — millennials and Generation Z — with cameos in Marvel movies. But his career was also peppered with controversies. He was accused by several associates like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko of passing off their work as his.