Squid Game The Challenge contestant exposes scripted scenes, was 'asked to pretend'
Recent revelations from participant Spencer Hawkins unveiled scripted elements in Squid Game: The Challenge, particularly in the iconic Dalgona cookie game.
Squid Game: The Challenge, the reality TV spinoff of the globally acclaimed Squid Game, has been making waves on Netflix, despite poor reviews. However, recent revelations from one of its participants have raised eyebrows, shedding light on scripted elements in the show.
A standout moment in Squid Game: The Challenge is the Dalgona cookie game, a recreation of one of Squid Game's iconic challenges. In the second episode, The Man with the Umbrella, contestant number 299, Spencer Hawkins, found himself in the spotlight as he navigated the intense competition.
Contrary to the apparent reality depicted on-screen, Spencer disclosed that only one-fourth of the room actively participated in the challenge at any given time. The remaining three-fourths were instructed to pretend, merely moving their fingers as if working on a cookie. This revelation has added a new layer to the perception of reality in the show's challenges.
In a TikTok video, Spencer clarified that his decision to choose the umbrella shape was not influenced or coerced by others. Despite the emotional toll evident on camera, he asserted, “I wasn’t going to put the decision of picking the umbrella onto anyone else.”
WION's review of Squid Game: The Challenge was negative. It read, "Squid Game: The Challenge comes across as a half-baked imitation, lacking the substance and style that made Squid Game a cultural phenomenon. The reality show makers behind The Challenge may have missed the memo on irony, leaving viewers with a disconcerting reminder that their effort to drain Squid Game of its anti-capitalist undertones results in a cringe-worthy and misguided cash grab."