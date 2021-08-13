Spike Lee's Emmy-nominated film 'American Utopia' to screen in theatres for one special night

Spike Lee’s special ‘American Utopia’ will release in theatres in the US but only for one night!

The Emmy-nominated special will release on September 15 as Iconic Events Releasing, Participant, River Road Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, and HBO Entertainment announced today.

The theatrical event will feature an introduction by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, as well as a never-before-seen conversation between Byrne and Lee.

‘American Utopia’ is a concert film that gives audiences access to Byrne’s Broadway show of the same name, which played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its original 2019-2020 run. In the film, Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning musician David Byrne performs songs from his 2018 album of the same name, as well as songs by Talking Heads, and from his solo career.

He’s joined onstage by band members from around the world, including Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The film is produced by 40 Acres and A Mule Filmworks, Todomundo and RadicalMedia and made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last September, debuting on HBO in the US the following month.

The film got six Emmy nominations including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). It was also recognized for its Directing, Music Direction, Sound Mixing, Lighting Design/Lighting Direction, and Technical Direction.

