Selma Blair reveals she had 'made plans for dying' in trailer for new film on struggle with multiple sclerosis

Actress Selma Blair is now opening up about her struggle with multiple sclerosis like never before as Discovery+’s ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ brings the actress to the forefront and documents her struggle and adjusting to a life of disability in a never-seen-before manner.

‘Hellboy’ actress’s journey is the story of director Rachel Fleit’s feature documentary that explores one woman’s path to personal acceptance and resilience. In 2018, she revealed that she has been suffering from multiple sclerosis for the past 15 years.

The trailer for the documentary shows the actress as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty, and the collective fear around disability and mortality.

In the trailer, you can hear her saying, “I always thought I was on a reality show, like I was in a documentary, but only God would see it and disapprove. I would like it to be as dramatic as I am. I was told to make plans for dying. Not because I have MS, but because I’m fighting MS … I feel like I’m in that Tom Hanks movie where he’s stranded on an island" as she underwent chemotherapy, stem-cell transplants that led to her hair falling out. The situation became so dire that Selma Blair at one point believed she was “shooting the final days of my life” in a hospital room.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ will open in theaters on October 15 before launching on Discovery+ on October 21.