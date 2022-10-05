'Spider-Man No Way Home' star Jacob Batalon on film's emotional ending: 'We were all crying, it was crazy'

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was the biggest the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever been since 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'. It came close to even oust 'Endgame' at the domestic (North American) box office. The film offered the fans three Spideys at the price of one. Directed by returning filmmaker Jon Watts, 'No Way Home' dealt with the multiverse. After the events of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in which Spidey's identity, Peter Parker, was leaked to the world by Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck or Mysterio, who also accused him of murdering him. Due to the ensuing chaos in his life, Peter sought the help of Master of Mystic Arts Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to undo the damage.

Strange performed a spell but it went wrong, and beings from other universes (supervillains who fought Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men as well as the Spideys themselves) crossed over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film's ending was a game changer for the franchise. It was also rather sad. Peter Parker, thanks to Strange's magic, made everybody forget his real identity and thus he became without any friends in the world. Before that, he hugged his girlfriend Michelle Jones (Zendaya) and friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and said his goodbyes.

Batalon spoke about the film's emotional ending in an interview with Collider. He said, "We all very much were crying, our last day of work. Even at the premiere, we were all crying. It was such a beautiful experience to be a part of, I think for all of us. We started at a very young age, being teenagers, essentially, when we started the first movie. And to really watch the arc of the movies come together and all of our characters come full circle, I would say that it was crazy. It was a crazy thing to read. It was crazy to see Andrew and Tobey in the script. It was crazy to have all the villains in the script. And then, to have it end the way it did, on such a cliffhanger, obviously, everyone wasn't expecting that. I would say that it's such a poignant ending to our movies. It really puts an exclamation on the continuance of Spider-Man, but maybe not with us, and I think that's a great thing. We may not necessarily be a part of it, in the end, but it was a beautiful ride anyway."

He added, "I feel like actors are the last people to know. I think that people assume that actors are always hiding secrets. I promise you, we don't know anything. But again, if it's the right place, at the right time, with the right group of people that we've been with, I would say, why not? But other than that, whatever happens, happens. Really, those decisions are up to the big bosses, the people who sign the checks. We're open to the idea, but we're not hoping for it."

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' received positive reviews from critics, who praised the story, direction, and action sequences. No Way Home was released last year in December and break one record after another at the box office. Earning $1.9 billion worldwide, Holland's movie is the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time.