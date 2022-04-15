Sony's 'Man From Toronto' starring Kevin Hart to stream on Netflix

'Man From Toronto' stars. Photograph:( Twitter )
Meanwhile, Sony and Netflix have signed a deal to get the studio’s full theatrical slate including Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’, and others.
Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson’s action comedy film ‘The Man From Toronto’ is now headed to Netflix.
Originally a Sony Pictures production, the studio has sold its worldwide rights to Netflix barring China. It’s dated for an August theatrical release.
The film revolves around a case of a mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto” (Harrelson), and a stranger (played by Hart) run into each other at an Airbnb.
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: Therapist explains drug addiction, mutual abuse
Who did it better? Fan compares Rihanna's Vogue cover to Demi Moore's Vanity Fair shoot
Meanwhile, Sony and Netflix have signed a deal to get the studio’s full theatrical slate including Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’, ‘Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘The Woman King’ and ‘Madame Web’.