Sony's 'Man From Toronto' starring Kevin Hart to stream on Netflix

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson’s action comedy film ‘The Man From Toronto’ is now headed to Netflix.

Originally a Sony Pictures production, the studio has sold its worldwide rights to Netflix barring China. It’s dated for an August theatrical release.

The film revolves around a case of a mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto” (Harrelson), and a stranger (played by Hart) run into each other at an Airbnb.

Meanwhile, Sony and Netflix have signed a deal to get the studio’s full theatrical slate including Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’, ‘Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘The Woman King’ and ‘Madame Web’.