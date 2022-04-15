Who did it better? Fan compares Rihanna's Vogue cover to Demi Moore's Vanity Fair shoot

Demi Moore recently shared a fan's post on social media where her famous 1991 bare-bellied pregnancy shoot for Vanity Fair was compared to Rihanna's just released Vogue cover. In the Vogue cover RiRi can be seen showing her pregnant belly dressed in a red lace bodysuit.



Both photos have been taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz and are more than 30 years apart where both women strike similar poses, their baby bumps on full display.



The original post by writer Evan Ross Katz made its way onto Moore's Instagram Stories, where the veteran actress added a heart emoji as she tagged the expectant singer.



The two photos- even though 30 years apart- defy societal norms of what is considered acceptable for pregnant women. Rihanna has been vocal about it in her recent interview and has been seen re-defining pregnancy fashion with her distinct style.

"I'm not going to buy maternity clothes. I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses or (do) whatever society told me to do before," the fashion mogul-singer told Bustle in March.

"When I saw women dress during their pregnancy (in the past) I'd think that that was the only way. So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with (maternity style). Because there's nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like ,that's where I get creative. That's where I'm forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work," she said.

It is no surprise that the "fashion killa" has redefined maternity style, and she hopes this sparks an embracement of all of the changes that come with pregnancy.

"My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that," the Fenty founder told Vogue for her latest cover shoot. "This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

Years ago Moore projected the same confidence during her iconic shoot for Vanity Fair which she was carrying daughter Scout, now 30.

"I understand what impact it had on the world. On women, on our permission to embrace ourselves in a pregnant state. But it was a moment that I was taking to really be in myself and be expressing myself and not trying to be anything other than me," she later recalled in a conversation with Naomi Campbell in her show 'No Filter' on YouTube.

