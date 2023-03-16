Shazam! Fury of the Gods reviews: Is the DC movie a hit or a miss?

The reviews of Shazam! Fury of the Gods have started to trickle in and while it appears the film has pleased most critics, the overall reception is not nearly as positive as the original 2019 film. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 66 per cent so far after 56 reviews. The critical consensus reads, "More unfocused and less satisfying than its predecessor, Shazam! Fury of the Gods still retains enough of the source material's silly charm to save the day." The David F. Sandberg directorial features Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren in the cast.

Here's what Shazam! Fury of the Gods reviews say:

The Wrap's William Bibbiani wrote, "The best parts of this new movie are drowned out by pointless CGI monsters and tedious action sequences."

Insider's Kirsten Acuna wrote, "Infused with the childlike joy that made the first so enjoyable, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods explores the complexities of what it means to be a hero and how everyone can be worthy if given the chance. It isn't a superpower that makes us powerful."

The Daily Beast's Nick Schager wrote, "Messy and mirthless, it resounds as the death knell for this interconnected cinematic enterprise’s current iteration.

Little White Lies' David Jenkins was more succinct. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a film with close-to-zero nutritional value," he wrote.

What Shazam! Fury of the Gods is all about?

Fury of the Gods follows the continuing adventures of Billy Batson, a teenage boy who gains the ability to transform into the adult superhero Shazam, with the help of a magic word. In Fury of the Gods, Shazam and his foster family must face off against a new villainous threat, the three daughters of the god Atlas, who are resentful over the Shazam family, who are just children, getting superpowers.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on March 17, 2023.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE