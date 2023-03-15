Shazam Fury of the Gods complete character guide! Of heroes and villains

The DC movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods is knocking at the doors. The 12th movie in the DCEU, the film serves as the sequel to 2019's Shazam! and brings back Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as two forms of the titular superhero. When Billy Batson (Angel) speaks the wizard's name - "Shazam" - he is transformed into an adult superhero with incredible strength, speed, and agility. Shazam also has the ability to shoot lightning bolts from his hands and is invulnerable to most forms of physical harm. Director David F Sandberg also comes back. Henry Gayden, the scribe of the first film, is joined by Chris Morgan as co-writer.

Billy Batson/Shazam

Played by Asher Angel and Zachary Levi respectively, Billy Batson is a teenage orphan who has the ability to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. As Shazam, he possesses incredible strength, speed, and agility, as well as the ability to shoot lightning bolts from his hands.

Freddy Freeman/Shazam

Played by Jack Dylan Grazer, Freddy Freeman is Billy's best friend and foster brother. He is a superhero fanatic and helps Billy learn how to use his powers as Shazam.

Mary Bromfield/Shazam

Played by Grace Fulton, Mary Bromfield is Billy's older foster sister and can also transform into the superhero Shazam. As Shazam, she possesses similar powers to Billy, including strength, speed, and lightning bolts.

Pedro Pena/Shazam

Played by Jovan Armand, Pedro Pena is another one of Billy's foster siblings and can also transform into the superhero Shazam. As Shazam, he has the same powers as Billy and Mary.

Eugene Choi/Shazam

Played by Ian Chen, Eugene Choi is the fourth foster sibling who can transform into the superhero Shazam. As Shazam, he possesses the same powers as Billy, Mary, and Pedro.

Darla Dudley/Shazam

The youngest foster sibling, played by Meagan Good and Faithe Herman (as adult and young versions, respectively), Darla also has the same powers.

Hespera

Played by Helen Mirren, Hespera is the main villain of the movie and is the daughter of the god Atlas. She possesses immense power and fights the Shazam family as she is resentful over their powers.

Kalypso

Played by Lucy Liu, Kalypso is another daughter of Atlas who also has significant powers.

Anthea

Played by Rachel Zegler, Anthea is the third daughter of Atlas and in the trailers at least appears to be gentler than her elder sisters.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on March 17, 2023.

