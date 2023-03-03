Will the Shazam franchise survive? Zachary Levi reflects on the fate of his DC Character
Story highlights
According to director David F. Sandberg, the decision to continue or reboot the Shazam! franchise will depend on the box office performance of the new movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, Zachary Levi, who plays the titular superhero, has discussed the possibility of continuing the character and the world with DC Studios CEO Peter Safran.
According to director David F. Sandberg, the decision to continue or reboot the Shazam! franchise will depend on the box office performance of the new movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, Zachary Levi, who plays the titular superhero, has discussed the possibility of continuing the character and the world with DC Studios CEO Peter Safran.
As DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran continue to develop the DCU across film, TV, animation, and gaming, it is not certain whether many of the existing franchise within the old DCEU will continue to exist. Among them is the Shazam franchise. While the first film received positive reviews and was also a moderate box office success, it is not certain yet whether the series will continue beyond the upcoming sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Recently David F Sandberg said that whether the property survives or rebooted depends on the box office margins. Now Levi says he has talked to Safran about this.
"Listen, I've talked to Peter [Safran] a good bit, we're gonna talk more on this tour. Certainly, the idea is to continue the character, this world. It's a really enjoyable extension of the DCU. It has DNA that a lot of the other characters and extensions don't necessarily have because we are a more family [movie]... [That] kind of franchise comes with a lot of fun. It's a throwback to... stuff like Goonies and Indiana Jones and all those things that evoke that kind of adventure in you," he said.
Fury of the Gods brings back Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, who is really a kid (played by Asher Angel) but can turn into an adult superhero by uttering the word Shazam.
Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan have penned the script. In the sequel, Shazam and his found family members come into conflict with the daughters of Atlas -- Kalypso, Anthea, and Hespera played respectively by Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, and Helen Mirren, who join the franchise with this film.
Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and Djimon Hounsou will also return.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.