Sharon Stone's five best performances: Basic Instinct, Casino, and more

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone recently spoke on a podcast, Table for Two, about losing custody of her son after her divorce from Phil Bronstein. She claimed that judicial bias was the reason behind the custody loss. Stone and Bronstein adopted their son, Roan, who was four years old when they separated. According to Stone, during the custody hearing, the presiding judge asked the Basic Instinct star's son if he knew his mother made "sex movies." The actress expressed her dismay over the system's abuse and how she was judged as a parent based on her acting career. “People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child. Are you kidding?" she said.

This is unfortunate. Stone has always been an accomplished actress with several notable performances throughout her career. Here is some of her best work:

Basic Instinct (1992)

In this film, Stone played the role of Catherine Tramell, a crime novelist and prime suspect in a murder investigation. Stone's performance was praised for its sexuality and boldness, and the film itself became a cultural phenomenon.

Casino (1995)

Stone played Ginger McKenna, a casino hustler and the love interest of Robert De Niro's character. Stone's portrayal of Ginger earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama.

The Muse (1999)

In this film, Stone played Sarah Little, a fading Hollywood screenwriter who seeks inspiration from a mysterious muse. Stone's comedic timing and versatility were highlighted in this role.

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

In this Western film, Stone played the role of Ellen, a gunslinger who enters a quick-draw contest to exact revenge on the man who killed her father. Stone's performance in this film showcased her strength and toughness as an actress.

Lovelace (2013)

In this biographical drama, Stone played the role of Dorothy Boreman, the mother of Linda Lovelace, a famous porn star. Stone's performance in this film was praised for its emotional depth and complexity.

