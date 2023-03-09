Sharon Stone reveals she lost custody of her son due to Basic Instinct role 

In a new podcast, Hollywood actress Sharon Stone stated that judicial prejudice led to her losing the custody of her son when she got divorced from her husband Phil Bronstein. Stone and Brostien adopted a boy, Roan, who was four when the couple split.



In a new podcast titled Table for Two, Stone recalled that how her son was asked by the presiding judge whether he knew his mother made 'sex movies'.



"I lost custody of my child," Stone said. “When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy: ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’ Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie."



Stone referred to the infamous interrogation scene in Basic Instinct in which her genitals may have been glimpsed briefly.



“People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child,” she said. “Are you kidding?"



Stone was eventually granted visitation rights to her son, who is now 22. Stone also revealed that the court's decision contributed to her being admitted to the hospital the same year with cardiac problems. "It broke my heart," said Stone. "It literally broke my heart."



Stone’s long career has largely been defined by her role in Basic Instinct, and the actor spoke of being upset when peers at the 1993 Golden Globes ceremony laughed when her name was read out as a nominee.



“It was horrible. I was so humiliated,” Stone said. “Does anyone have any idea how hard it was to play that part? How gut-wrenching? How frightening? To try and carry this complex movie that was breaking all boundaries and everyone was protesting against, and the pressure. I auditioned for it for nine months. They offered it to 13 other people and now you’re laughing at me. I just wanted to crawl into a hole.”



Last year, Stone published a memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, in which she reiterated her belief that the director of Basic Instinct had duped her into exposing herself in the scene, saying she had no idea such a shot would be used until she was in a screening alongside agents and lawyers.



“That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything – I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,’” Stone wrote. “Now, here is the issue. It didn’t matter any more. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make.”

