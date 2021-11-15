'Shang-Chi' changes beef to veg-biryani in Hindi dub, upma in Tamil version

Marvel's superhero film 'Shang-Chi: The Legend of Ten Rings' was released in India recently but Disney has altered the film's lines to suit the Indian palate it seems.



The Hindi dubbed version of Marvel has translated the word 'beef' to 'veg biryani' in a particular scene.



A scene in the film has Shangi Chi (Simu Liu) going to China with his friend Katy (Awwkwafina) to look for his estranged sisters. In the flight, while narrating his backstory to Katy, Shang Chi is interrupted by a flight attendant.

In the original audio, the attendant asks them whether they will have beef or vegetarian, as there is no chicken and those are the only two options. Katy responds, “Vegetarian would be great.” Before Shang-Chi can continue his story, the attendant interrupts them again to say there is no vegetarian either, so beef remains the only option.

In the Hindi version, the attendant instead gives them options between vegetarian or non-vegetarian. The attendant adds later that there is no non-vegetarian food available. When the two opt for vegetarian, she tells them that there is no option in vegetarian either, so their only option is is veg biryani.

Interestingly, the food options change according to the language. An eagle-eyed fan on Twitter noticed that the beef becomes bread omelette in Malayalam and upma in Tamil. Someone on the same Twitter thread wondered if, in Marathi dubbed version, the attendant was offering vada pav.

This is a scene from the movie @shangchi.

Well, the beef in this scene has been changed to veg biriyani in Hindi dubbed version. It's Upma in Tamil and bread omelette in Malayalam. Welcoming @MarvelStudios into India's beef poltics. pic.twitter.com/CqUUUW83KF — Rohit Thayyil (@RohitThayyil) November 13, 2021

The decision of changing the food to suit the local palate comes perhaps due to the fact that cattle slaughter and serving beef is banned in most states in India and considered taboo for most Hindu households.

Disney is not the only one. Hollywood has time and again altered or removed dialogues and certain scenes from films and TV shows to avoid offending governments and communities of a particular country.



Disney-Marvel's latest film 'Eternals' featured a gay-kiss that was not deemed fit for viewing by Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. The movie was eventually banned in these countries.