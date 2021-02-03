Shailene Woodley is dating football star Aaron Rodgers and keeping things private?

‘Big Little Lies’ actress Shailene Woodley is reportedly seeing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The actress and footballer are said to be keeping things “private and low key” as reported by E!.

Aaron Rodgers was said to have been "very focused on his season," which came to an end on January 24 when the Green Bay Packers lost to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley has been working on-set in Montreal to film ‘Misanthrope’. It’s a crime film directed by Damián Szifron.

The report further states that "They have seen each other and been in touch. They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

Aaron Rodgers had hinted at a new relationship last September when he spoke of his "new and increased love of life." While not directly mentioning his relationship status, he said, "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable."

The football star previously dated race car driver Danica Patrick for about two years. As for Shailene, she was first spotted getting cozy with rugby player Ben Volavola in 2017. In April 2020, she revealed they had broken up because "we were very much on the road to marriage and children," explaining, "I realized I was still at an age where I wasn't able to fully commit. I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself."

