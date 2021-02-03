Rihanna tweets about farmers' protest in India; creates a stir on social media

International pop-star and entrepreneur Rihanna created quite a stir on Monday on Twitter as she tweeted in support of the ongoing farmer's protest in India.



Indian farmers have been protesting on the borders of India's capital city against three agricultural laws that were introduced by the government last year.

The pop star shared a CNN article that cited that the Internet had been shut down in several parts of the New Delhi due to the protest. "Why aren`t we talking about this?!", wrote Rihanna, as she added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.

RiRi's tweet created quite a stir on social media and her tweet got over 2 million retweets and the singer trended in India, US, Canada and UAE. While many extended support and cheered Rihanna for speaking up, there were others who cited the Republic Day violence which left several injured.



Protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 `tractor rally` protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.



Before Rihanna, stars like Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh too have extended their support to the protest.

Sharing Rihanna's tweet, Canadian YouTuber, comedian, talk show host, and actress Lilly Singh tweeted, "Yes! Thank you so much Rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED."

Among those who opposed Rihanna's tweet was Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who had earlier got into a Twitter spat with Diljit Dosanjh over the same issue.