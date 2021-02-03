After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg tweets about farmers protest in India

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg took to social networking platform Twitter to tweet about the ongoing farmers protest in India.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Thunberg's post on the micro-blogging site came after Rihanna shared a news article regarding the farmers' protest in India where internet services have been shut down in several regions to curb violence.

Also read: Rihanna tweets about farmers' protest in India; creates a stir on social media

India's foreign ministry slammed international celebrities on Wednesday for making comments in support of protesting farmers as inaccurate and irresponsible and said vested interest groups were trying to build opinion against the country.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," it said in a statement.

Protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protesters also entered the iconic Mughal era monument Red Fort.

Police responded by shutting down roads to prevent farmers from entering the capital again.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of the state till 5 pm on February 3.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at the national capital's borders for over two months against the laws.

They are demanding that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.