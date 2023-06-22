Secret Invasion: How MCU TV show differs from the original comic-book storyline

Marvel Studios' latest TV series Secret Invasion is now streaming around the world. A Kyle Bradstreet creation, the series introduces a world teetering on the brink of paranoia and mistrust. A renegade group of the alien shape-shifter race Skrulls, who have the ability to shape-shift into any personAs boundaries blur between ally and adversary, the show forces its hero Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) to question their perceptions. Joining forces with Fury in an uneasy alliance is his old frenemy Sonya Falsworth, portrayed by Olivia Colman, a high-ranking MI6 agent. Taking on the role of the main antagonist is Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, the leader of the renegade Skrulls. He has under his charge G'iah, Talos' estranged daughter played by Emilia Clarke.

While the series is inspired by the famous Secret Invasion comic-book storyline, it is also quite different from its source material. Here's how. What happens in the Secret Invasion comic-book storyline? In the original storyline, published by Marvel Comics in 2008, a major crossover event unfolded across various Marvel titles. The storyline was written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Leinil Francis Yu. Note that this story includes several major Marvel characters that are yet to debut in MCU. The story begins with the discovery that several high-ranking individuals in the superhero community have been replaced by shape-shifting aliens known as Skrulls. These Skrulls are able to mimic the appearance and powers of their targets, effectively infiltrating Earth undetected. The Skrulls have been planning their invasion for years, slowly replacing key figures and manipulating events from the shadows.

The first major revelation occurs when Elektra, who had died previously, suddenly returns and is revealed to be a Skrull agent. This revelation sends shockwaves throughout the superhero community, and suspicions begin to rise as heroes question their allies' true identities.

The Skrulls' plan becomes clearer as they launch a full-scale invasion, targeting key locations such as the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier and Stark Tower. They also manipulate the media and public opinion to turn against the superheroes, causing widespread fear and paranoia.

As the invasion progresses, various Marvel heroes find themselves facing off against their Skrull counterparts. The Skrulls' ability to replicate superhuman powers makes them formidable adversaries. Battles erupt across the globe as heroes struggle to distinguish friend from foe.

Meanwhile, a group of heroes led by Nick Fury, who had been in hiding, resurfaces to combat the Skrull threat. This group includes established heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Captain America.

The conflict reaches its climax in New York City, where a massive battle ensues between the Skrulls and the gathered superheroes. Iron Man devises a plan to turn the tide of the war by using a device called the Skrull Kill Krew Virus, which specifically targets and kills Skrulls. The virus is distributed via the Baxter Building's Negative Zone portal, wiping out a significant number of Skrulls.

During the battle, the Skrull Queen, Veranke, who had been posing as Spider-Woman, is confronted by the real Spider-Woman and defeated. Her defeat causes a psychic backlash, incapacitating many of the Skrulls and weakening their overall position.

As the dust settles, the remaining Skrulls are defeated, and Earth's heroes emerge victorious. The aftermath of the invasion leaves the superhero community in disarray, with trust shattered and relationships strained. The event's impact reverberates throughout the Marvel Universe, leading to subsequent storylines and the exploration of the long-term consequences of the invasion. How Secret Invasion TV show has a much smaller-scale than the original storyline In the Kyle Bradstreet-created series the scale of the titular invasion is much smaller. Instead of an all-encompassing takeover attempt by the Skrulls, the focus narrows down to a renegade group seeking revenge against humanity for perceived wrongs. They are led by fanatics who want to rule over humans, but the bulk of them are society's refuse who found shelter with them. Secret Invasion review WION's review of the show read, "Critics were only provided with a couple of episodes of the Secret Invasion show. Thus far, it is very watchable, though far from perfect. It is low on action but there is an abundance of tension and suspense. The character-driven storytelling allows the truly fantastic cast to shine. Jackson is astounding as Fury, at ease and casual, and yet there are hints of deep scars that extend beyond his ruined eye. His very way of walking conveys the weight of his experiences and the secrets he carries. Colman is delightfully deranged in the role of Sonya, a sweet-talking agent who is the kind of woman who would break fingers first, and ask questions later — with a wide and toothy materteral grin. Mendelsohn also gets a lot to do as Talos, much more than Captain Marvel, and makes it worthwhile. There is a palpable atmosphere of suspicion in the story, though the series does not take the route of making shocking revelations of this or that character being exposed as a Skrull. It might change in the subsequent episodes, though. That... is a choice. I didn't mind that all that much."

