Secret Invasion early review: Samuel L Jackson-starrer is MCU's return to form

Marvel Studios' new miniseries Secret Invasion introduces a world teetering on the brink of paranoia and mistrust. As boundaries blur between ally and adversary, the show forces its hero Nick Fury to question their perceptions. In the comics storyline that inspired this series, the Skrulls, who have the ability to shape-shift into any person, infiltrate Earth undetected, replacing key individuals, including several Avengers and other superheroes with Skrull impostors. The Skrulls' goal is to take over the planet by destabilising its defenses and institutions from within. This leads to widespread chaos as the creating widespread chaos as surviving superheroes and their allies are unsure of who they can trust, questioning the authenticity of their alliances. Secret Invasion has a smaller-scale than the original storyline In the Kyle Bradstreet-created series, though, the scale of the titular invasion is much smaller. Instead of an all-encompassing takeover attempt by the Skrulls, the focus narrows down to a renegade group seeking revenge against humanity for perceived wrongs. They are led by fanatics who want to rule over humans, but the bulk of them are society's refuse who found shelter with them.

Samuel L Jackson once again seamlessly slips into the role of Nick Fury, portraying a jaded and bearded version of the character, now without his iconic eyepatch. . Determined to uncover the conspiracy, Fury teams up with Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), his S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague, and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), his Skrull friend.

Joining forces with Fury in an uneasy alliance is his old frenemy Sonya Falsworth, portrayed by Olivia Colman, a high-ranking MI6 agent.

Taking on the role of the main antagonist is Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, the leader of the renegade Skrulls. He has under his charge G'iah, Talos' estranged daughter played by Emilia Clarke. Secret Invasion brings back the glory days of MCU? By that, I do not mean Avengers: Endgame or Infinity War, for Secret Invasion, despite its source material, is much more grounded. And save for the magical shape-shifting thing, it harkens back to the Cold War-era spy stories of the 1970s. There are also echoes of Invasion of the Body Snatchers if you are willing to go further back. Notably, the Don Siegel's iconic 1956 sci-fi thriller inspired the Secret Invasion storyline. No, by "glory days" I mean when not every MCU film did not have to contend with gods, monsters, MacGuffin, multiverses. I mean Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In Secret Invasion, the stakes are still fairly high. A world needs saving. But to do that, the writers and Fury make the decision to operate in the shadows and avoid seeking the support of superheroes. Of course, one or two Avengers can make quick work of the entire renegade Skrull force and there will be little, if any, collateral damage. They might be shapeshifters but Skrulls are not superpowered. But such a swift resolution would render Nick Fury's role obsolete and negate the existence of the show itself.

I didn't mind, having had enough of CGI whirlwind of battles in films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. By operating outside the realm of conventional MCU superheroics, the series is able to explore the gritty world of espionage. It allows for the exploration of deeper character dynamics, showcasing the resourcefulness and cunning of Fury that really made him one of the most dangerous people on earth, superpowers or not. So... is Secret Invasion any good? Critics were only provided with a couple of episodes. Thus far, the show is very watchable, though far from perfect. It is low on action but there is abundance of tension and suspense. The character-driven storytelling allows the truly fantastic cast to shine. Jackson is astounding as Fury, at ease and casual, and yet there are hints of deep scars that extend beyond his ruined eye. His very way of walking conveys the weight of his experiences and the secrets he carries.

Colman is delightfully deranged in the role of Sonya, a sweet-talking agent who is the kind of woman who would break fingers first, ask questions later — with a wide and toothy materteral grin. Mendelsohn also gets a lot to do as Talos, much more than Captain Marvel, and makes it worthwhile.

There is a palpable atmosphere of suspicion in the story, though the series does not take the route of making shocking revelations of this or that character being exposed as a Skrull. It might change in the subsequent episodes, though. That... is a choice. I didn't mind that all that much.

I do hope that in episode 3 onwards, the writers prove that deliberate choice to hold back on or even forego reveals suggests that the series delvee deep into the complexities of trust and deception rather than surface-level shocks.

If Secret Invasion can stick the landing, it will be the best MCU show for me. Though, admittedly, that is not a very high bar.

