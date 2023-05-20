Sean Penn rallies support for writers' strike at Cannes, condemns AI dispute as 'human obscenity'
Story highlights
Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Sean Penn expressed strong support for the ongoing Hollywood screenwriters strike, referring to the dispute over artificial intelligence (AI) as "a human obscenity." Penn, a veteran writer-director and actor, addressed the mistreatment of writers, actors, and directors in the industry. He criticised producers for resisting new concepts, including the use of AI, and called for changes in the behavior of the Producers Guild, which he suggested should be renamed the "Bankers Guild."
What is WGA strike?
The strike by film and TV screenwriters began due to failed negotiations with producers. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is seeking improved pay, updated contracts for the streaming era, and protections against the use of AI-generated scripts. Penn highlighted the difficulties faced by many writers and industry professionals who are unable to work during this time. He anticipated a self-reflective process within the industry and questioned which side would endure.
What is behind the writer's strike?
With Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and other streamers emerging as key players, the space is suddenly crowded, with every major studio jumping on the bandwagon. The wealth of content has led to an increase in the number of series and films that are annually made, leading to more job opportunities for writers. However, this has come at a cost, with writers claiming they are making less than they used to, while working under more strained conditions. As such, the WGA is seeking more compensation for writers upfront, since many of the payments writers have historically profited from on the back end, like syndication and international licensing, have been largely phased out by the onset of streaming.
WGA strike is a hot topic at Cannes
Following the press conference, Penn clarified his intended reference to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) instead of the Producers Guild of America.
Penn's comments coincide with the potential for a broader work stoppage in Hollywood, as the Directors Guild negotiates a new contract with producers, and SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, seeks strike authorisation for upcoming contract negotiations.
During the Cannes Film Festival, the strike has been a recurring topic among American stars, filmmakers, and producers. Ethan Hawke wore a shirt with "Pencils Down" written on it, and juror Paul Dano expressed his intention to join his wife, Zoe Kazan, on the picket lines.
At another press conference for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Kathleen Kennedy, chief of Lucasfilm and a prominent film producer, stated that most people fully support the writers' rightful demands. She acknowledged the broader industry changes and technological advancements that are impacting the situation, emphasising the need for preparation and adaptation.
