Sean Penn’s documentary on Russia-Ukraine conflict 'Superpower' to premiere in Berlinale 2023

Sean Penn's documentary on Ukraine 'Superpower' will premiere at this year's Berlinale (Berlin Film Festival), reported Associated Press. The documentary, made in association with VICE Studios, was being filmed in the country even as Russian forces invaded the country in February 2022. Penn was forced to flee the country and went on to join Ukrainians on the exodus across the Polish border. Penn has been a passionate supporter of Ukraine in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict and has spoken several times against Vladimir Putin's aggression. He has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky his friend and even gifted him with one of his Oscar trophies. Penn is a two-time Academy Award winner.

Sean Penn has given his Oscar to Ukraine - @ZelenskyyUa

Thank you, sir!

It is an honor for us. pic.twitter.com/vx2UfEVTds — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 8, 2022

As Penn presented the Oscar to Zelenskyy, he said, "This is for you. It's just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here with you then I'll feel better and stronger for the fight. When you win, bring it back to Malibu. I'll feel much better knowing a piece of me is here."

Earlier this year, in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Penn had praised Zelensky. He contrasted Zelensky's outlook before the Russian invasion and on the day of the invasion saying he felt he was in “the presence of something that was new to the modern world in terms of courage and dignity…. and love that comes out of the man.”

“This is an extraordinary moment. The way he has unified that country. And I think Mr Putin certainly paved the way for that. I was endlessly impressed and moved by him and terrified for him and for Ukraine,” Penn had added, on the verge of tears.