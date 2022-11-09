Sean Penn presents Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his Oscar: 'When you win, bring it back to...'

Actor-director Sean Penn recently visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The actor also presented Zelenskyy with one of his Oscar trophies. Penn, who is also an activist and a proponent of many political and social causes around the world, has been a passionate supporter of Ukraine in the country's ongoing war against Russia. When the current war broke out in February this year, he was in Ukraine filming a documentary in association with VICE Studios on the Russian aggression against the Eastern European nation. He was forced to flee, the country and joined Ukrainians on the exodus across the Polish border. Penn has earlier called Zelenskyy his "great friend".

Sean Penn has given his Oscar to Ukraine - @ZelenskyyUa

Thank you, sir!

It is an honor for us. pic.twitter.com/vx2UfEVTds — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 8, 2022 ×

The actor is a two-time Academy Award winner. Both his trophies came in the Best Actor category. He won his first Oscar for 2003's 'Mystic River' and the second for 2008's 'Milk'.

As Penn presented the Oscar to Zelenskyy, he said, "This is for you. It's just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here with you then I'll feel better and stronger for the fight. When you win, bring it back to Malibu. I'll feel much better knowing a piece of me is here."

Our true friend Sean Penn came to Kyiv. I thanked him for the lasting support of 🇺🇦 in the fight against RF.



Sean brought his Oscar statuette and gave it to @ZelenskyyUa as a symbol of faith in Ukraine's victory. We visited the Alley of Courage in Kyiv Constitution Square. pic.twitter.com/sMjKQUUoKa — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) November 8, 2022 ×

Zelenskyy was also an actor and a comedian before he made his entry into politics.

Earlier this year, in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Penn had praised Zelenskyy. He contrasted Zelenskyy's outlook before the Russian invasion and on the day of the invasion saying he felt he was in “the presence of something that was new to the modern world in terms of courage and dignity…. and love that comes out of the man.”

“This is an extraordinary moment. The way he has unified that country. And I think Mr Putin certainly paved the way for that. I was endlessly impressed and moved by him and terrified for him and for Ukraine,” Penn added, on the verge of tears.

The Russo-Ukrainian War has claimed thousands of lives of combatants and civilians on both sides.